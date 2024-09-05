Warriors Sign Johnston to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that the organization has signed Maxon Johnston to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We're pleased to bring Maxon into our program, from this year to last year, he's grown a lot, he's gotten quicker and he had a really good showing during training camp," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.
Johnston, an Esterhazy, Sask. product, was selected by the Warriors in the fifth round, 101st overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
The six-foot, 165-pound forward posted 25 goals and 44 points in 27 games last season with the Sask East Oilers U15 AA team.
"He's a Saskatchewan kid, he's going to be playing his U18 here in Moose Jaw, so to have him as a part of our organization is big," Ripplinger said.
Johnston will be playing with the Moose Jaw U18 AAA Warriors in the Saskatchewan Men's U18 AAA Hockey League this season.
The Warriors will battle the Regina Pats in a Trans-Canada Clash to open the 2024 Preseason this weekend, they meet on Friday in Estevan and then head to Assiniboia on Saturday.
