Rebels Set Pre-Season Roster
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have set their 2024-25 WHL Pre-season Roster following the conclusion of Training Camp and Tuesday night's Black and White Game at the Peavey Mart Centrium.
The Rebels begin the pre-season with 31 players on the roster, including 19 forwards, 8 defencemen, and 4 goaltenders.
FORWARDS
Cash Arcand-Vandale ('09)
Carson Birnie ('05)
Talon Brigley ('05)
Samuel Drancak ('06)
Matthew Gard ('07)
Beckett Hamilton ('08)
Luke Jamieson ('09)
Ollie Josephson ('06)
Jhett Larson ('04)
Nickolas Kovich ('08)
Kalan Lind ('05)
Noah Milford ('08)
Kasper Pikkarainen ('06)
Cohen Poulin ('07)
Jeramiah Roberts ('06)
Nolan Schmidt ('08)
Evan Smith ('06)
Tucker Tullikopf ('08)
Trae Wilke ('05)
DEFENCE
Quentin Bourne ('06)
Matteo Fabrizi ('05)
Hunter Mayo ('04)
Jake Missura ('08)
Graeme Pickering ('09)
Derek Thurston ('06)
Luke Vlooswyk ('07)
Jace Weir ('04)
GOALTENDERS
Peyton Shore ('08)
Rhett Stoesser ('05)
Taylor Tabashniuk ('07)
Chase Wutzke ('06)
*Forward Steven Steranka ('07) is unable to take part in pre-season play due to injury.
The Rebels begin the 2023-24 WHL Pre-season this Friday, Sept. 6 when they visit the Calgary Hitmen (7 p.m. at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex) before hosting the Lethbridge Hurricanes this Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7 p.m. Next weekend, the Rebels host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and conclude pre-season play by visiting the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, Sept. 14 (4 p.m. at Morinville Leisure Centre).
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Rebels Set Pre-Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Sign Dylan Ronald - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Sign Johnston to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Sign Hoppe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Sign Russian Defenceman Arseni Anisimov - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Sign Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign McCann to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Sexsmith to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Oleskiw to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Pilsner to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Jamieson, Schmidt Sign with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Host Pre-Season Match-Up with Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Regular Season Tickets on Sale Friday, September 13 - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Sign Northern BC Blue-Liner Ryan Richter to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Rookies Rally In 8-5 Win Against Pats - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Drop Pre-Season Opener to Broncos - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.