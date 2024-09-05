Rebels Set Pre-Season Roster

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have set their 2024-25 WHL Pre-season Roster following the conclusion of Training Camp and Tuesday night's Black and White Game at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

The Rebels begin the pre-season with 31 players on the roster, including 19 forwards, 8 defencemen, and 4 goaltenders.

FORWARDS

Cash Arcand-Vandale ('09)

Carson Birnie ('05)

Talon Brigley ('05)

Samuel Drancak ('06)

Matthew Gard ('07)

Beckett Hamilton ('08)

Luke Jamieson ('09)

Ollie Josephson ('06)

Jhett Larson ('04)

Nickolas Kovich ('08)

Kalan Lind ('05)

Noah Milford ('08)

Kasper Pikkarainen ('06)

Cohen Poulin ('07)

Jeramiah Roberts ('06)

Nolan Schmidt ('08)

Evan Smith ('06)

Tucker Tullikopf ('08)

Trae Wilke ('05)

DEFENCE

Quentin Bourne ('06)

Matteo Fabrizi ('05)

Hunter Mayo ('04)

Jake Missura ('08)

Graeme Pickering ('09)

Derek Thurston ('06)

Luke Vlooswyk ('07)

Jace Weir ('04)

GOALTENDERS

Peyton Shore ('08)

Rhett Stoesser ('05)

Taylor Tabashniuk ('07)

Chase Wutzke ('06)

*Forward Steven Steranka ('07) is unable to take part in pre-season play due to injury.

The Rebels begin the 2023-24 WHL Pre-season this Friday, Sept. 6 when they visit the Calgary Hitmen (7 p.m. at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex) before hosting the Lethbridge Hurricanes this Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7 p.m. Next weekend, the Rebels host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and conclude pre-season play by visiting the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, Sept. 14 (4 p.m. at Morinville Leisure Centre).

