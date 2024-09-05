Broncos Sign Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2007 born forward Jack Clark (Wawanesa, MB) has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement this week.

Clark, 17, was selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft in the 11th Round, 228th overall. In his 2023-24 season he played with the Southwest Cougars U18 AAA program in the Manitoba U18 Hockey League where in 44 games he had 49 points, (25 goals, 24 assists).

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says he's looking forward to seeing what Clark can bring to the Broncos line-up.

"Jack has a good motor combined with good skill and nose for the net," "He can get in on the forecheck and create turnovers when his feet are moving."

Clark also represented his home province of Manitoba at the Canada Winter Games in 2023 and made his WHL debut Wednesday in Regina.

The Broncos will be in action Thursday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season opens Friday, September 20 at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

