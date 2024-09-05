Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed forward Eddy Spytz to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm super honored to be an Everett Silvertip," said Spytz. "I'm excited to get going here. [Training Camp] was very fast-paced, and it was a lot of fun being on the ice with all the returning guys. It's a really cool rink that looks like it gets electric on gameday. It's a great group here."

Spytz [pr. SPITZ], an '09-born Oak Bay, B.C. native, was originally drafted 51st-overall in the third round of the 2024 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center was a standout at St. George's U15 Prep in 2023-24, registering 18 goals and 24 assists over 27 games played. He added four goals and four assists in four playoff games.

"I want to be a physical two-way forward that gets the fans on their feet and plays for his team," Spytz noted.

Spytz spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Island Wild U14 of the JPHL, where he logged 26 goals and 58 assists in 32 games played with 11 postseason points in five outings.

"Eddy is a player we've liked since the early portions of his draft season a year ago," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He understands what it takes to make it to the next level and really impressed all of our management and staff at Training Camp. We're excited to have Eddy and his family officially commit to the Silvertips."

Eddy Spytz becomes the fifth member of the 2024 WHL Draft class to sign with Everett, joining Landon DuPont (1st-overall), Mirco Dufour (19th-overall), Jaxon Pisani (32nd-overall) and Willam Picklyk (90th-overall). He is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

