Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed forward Eddy Spytz to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"I'm super honored to be an Everett Silvertip," said Spytz. "I'm excited to get going here. [Training Camp] was very fast-paced, and it was a lot of fun being on the ice with all the returning guys. It's a really cool rink that looks like it gets electric on gameday. It's a great group here."
Spytz [pr. SPITZ], an '09-born Oak Bay, B.C. native, was originally drafted 51st-overall in the third round of the 2024 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center was a standout at St. George's U15 Prep in 2023-24, registering 18 goals and 24 assists over 27 games played. He added four goals and four assists in four playoff games.
"I want to be a physical two-way forward that gets the fans on their feet and plays for his team," Spytz noted.
Spytz spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Island Wild U14 of the JPHL, where he logged 26 goals and 58 assists in 32 games played with 11 postseason points in five outings.
"Eddy is a player we've liked since the early portions of his draft season a year ago," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He understands what it takes to make it to the next level and really impressed all of our management and staff at Training Camp. We're excited to have Eddy and his family officially commit to the Silvertips."
Eddy Spytz becomes the fifth member of the 2024 WHL Draft class to sign with Everett, joining Landon DuPont (1st-overall), Mirco Dufour (19th-overall), Jaxon Pisani (32nd-overall) and Willam Picklyk (90th-overall). He is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Rebels Set Pre-Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Sign Dylan Ronald - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Sign Johnston to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Sign Hoppe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Sign Russian Defenceman Arseni Anisimov - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Sign Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign McCann to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Sexsmith to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Oleskiw to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Pilsner to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Jamieson, Schmidt Sign with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Host Pre-Season Match-Up with Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Regular Season Tickets on Sale Friday, September 13 - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Sign Northern BC Blue-Liner Ryan Richter to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Rookies Rally In 8-5 Win Against Pats - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Drop Pre-Season Opener to Broncos - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips
- William Picklyk Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips
- 2024 Home Opener Tickets on Sale Now
- 2024 Training Camp Rosters
- 2024 Training Camp Schedule, Presented by Craven Farm