Jamieson, Schmidt Sign with Rebels
September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forwards Luke Jamieson and Nolan Schmidt have each signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
Luke Jamieson
Forward
Birthdate: March 16, 2009
Hometown: Calgary, AB
Height: 5'9
Weight: 169 lbs.
Shoots: Right
Jamieson was selected by the Rebels in round six, 126th overall at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The 15-year-old Calgary, Alberta native recorded 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games in 2023-24 with Edge School U15 Prep (CSSHL).
Nolan Schmidt
Forward
Birthdate: March 8, 2008
Hometown: Edmonton, AB
Height: 5'11 ž
Weight: 181 lbs.
Shoots: Right
Schmidt was selected by the Rebels in round ten, 216th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The 16-year-old Edmonton, AB native recorded 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games in 2023-24 with OHA Edmonton U18 Prep (CSSHL).
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Rebels Set Pre-Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Wheat Kings Sign Dylan Ronald - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Sign Johnston to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Sign Hoppe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Sign Russian Defenceman Arseni Anisimov - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Sign Clark to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign McCann to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Sexsmith to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Oleskiw to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Broncos Sign Pilsner to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Jamieson, Schmidt Sign with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Eddy Spytz Signs Scholarship & Development Agreement with Silvertips - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Host Pre-Season Match-Up with Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Regular Season Tickets on Sale Friday, September 13 - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Sign Northern BC Blue-Liner Ryan Richter to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Rookies Rally In 8-5 Win Against Pats - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Drop Pre-Season Opener to Broncos - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.