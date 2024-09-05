Jamieson, Schmidt Sign with Rebels

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forwards Luke Jamieson and Nolan Schmidt have each signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

Luke Jamieson

Forward

Birthdate: March 16, 2009

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Height: 5'9

Weight: 169 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Jamieson was selected by the Rebels in round six, 126th overall at the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The 15-year-old Calgary, Alberta native recorded 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games in 2023-24 with Edge School U15 Prep (CSSHL).

Nolan Schmidt

Forward

Birthdate: March 8, 2008

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Height: 5'11 ž

Weight: 181 lbs.

Shoots: Right

Schmidt was selected by the Rebels in round ten, 216th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The 16-year-old Edmonton, AB native recorded 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games in 2023-24 with OHA Edmonton U18 Prep (CSSHL).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.