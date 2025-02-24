Rebels this Week

Another thriller versus the Blades

A nailbiter of a season series with the Saskatoon Blades came to a thrilling, albeit heartbreaking, end last weekend for the Rebels. The club erased a 2-0 deficit in the final two minutes of the third period before falling to the Blades 3-2 on a goal late in overtime. Ollie Josephson and Beckett Hamilton scored 1:19 apart, both with the goalie out for an extra attacker, to send the game to extra time. The Rebels earned points in all five games this season versus Saskatoon (2-0-3) with all five games decided by one goal.

Record-setting Sockey Day

The annual Family Day Matinee last Monday in Red Deer saw Rebels fans come through in a huge way with more than 5,100 pairs of new socks for Sockey Day in Red Deer. These socks will be given to those in need in the local community by United Way Central Alberta and their great partners. Shout out to Nova Chemicals for being a presenting sponsor of this great event.

Lengthy Homestand Continues

Two more home games for the Rebels this coming weekend at the Centrium. The Calgary Hitmen are back in town Friday, February 28 for the fifth of eight head-to-head meetings this season. Then on Saturday, March 1, the Kelowna Rockets land for the lone meeting of the season with the Rebels. Both games go at 7 p.m. with tickets available at TicketsAlberta.com and reddeerrebels.com.

Two More in the 250 Club

Rebels veterans and fan favorites Jhett Larson and Talon Brigley each played their 250 th career regular season game last Friday versus Saskatoon. Both Larson and Brigley have played their entire careers with the Rebels and become the 30 th and 31 st players in team history to reach the 250-game milestone.

Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night, presented by Carpet One Red Deer

Another one of the greatest players in Red Deer Rebels history and current member of Team Canada is being honoured with his very own bobblehead. The Rebels have announced that "Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night, presented by Carpet One" takes place Saturday, March 1 when the Kelowna Rockets visit the Westerner Park Centrium. These limited edition bobbleheads will be given to the first 1,400 fans through the doors for the game. Draw tickets will be given to the next 500 fans for a chance to win one of the remaining 100 bobbleheads. Hagel becomes the 10th Rebels legend to be honoured with a bobblehead, joining Colby Armstrong, Arron Asham, Matt Dumba, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Dion Phaneuf, Brandon Sutter, Cam Ward, Cam Moon, and Woolly Bully. Tickets for "Brandon Hagel Bobblehead Night, presented by Carpet One" on March 1 can be purchased through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

Little Rebel

Does your youngster want to be a part of the Rebels' Pre-Game ceremonies? CEDA, TBS Source for Sports and DQ are making it possible for them to become a "Little Rebel." If your son or daughter is between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and plays hockey or ringette, head down to TBS Source for Sports to enter their name to become the "Little Rebel" for an upcoming game!

DQ Birthday Packages

The DQ Birthday Package is a great way to celebrate your child's birthday with the Red Deer Rebels and Woolly Bully. Visit the Rebels' Office or reddeerrebels.com for more information.

