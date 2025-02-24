Broncos Present Nickelodeon Night for Cildren's Miracle Network with Paw Patrol March 1

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are thrilled to announce the return of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network, featuring Paw Patrol on Friday, March 1st, as the Broncos take on the Prince Albert Raiders at InnovationPlex!

The Broncos will take to the ice in special edition Paw Patrol-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off online, with all proceeds supporting the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network is a special initiative in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of Nickelodeon. The program has raised nearly $300,000 to support local children's hospital foundations across Western Canada, benefiting organizations like BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and the Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

"Giving back to the community is a core value of the Swift Current Broncos, and this game is a fantastic opportunity to support the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation while creating a fun and memorable night for families," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations & Corporate Partnerships. "We are proud to take part in this initiative alongside RE/MAX, the WHL, and Nickelodeon."

RE/MAX, a longtime supporter of the Children's Miracle Network, has partnered with the Western Hockey League to bring fans an exciting, interactive game experience featuring Nickelodeon's beloved Paw Patrol characters.

"For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been dedicated to supporting Children's Miracle Network and local hospital foundations," said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "By teaming up with the Western Hockey League and Nickelodeon, we're not only creating a fun-filled night for fans but also raising critical funds for children's hospitals across Canada."

In addition to the limited-edition jerseys, the game will feature family-friendly entertainment, special in-game activations, and more. Fans are encouraged to dress up like their favourite Paw Patrol characters because you never know which of your favourite characters you might see!!!Fans are encouraged to arrive early when doors open at 6 pm to enjoy the full experience.

Tickets for RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network featuring Paw Patrol are available now at scbroncos.com/tickets.

For more information on the jersey auction and how you can contribute to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, stay tuned to Broncos social media channels and scbroncos.com.

