Wild Power Play Strikes 4 Times in Win over G-Men

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants right wing Tyler Thorpe vs. the Wenatchee Wild

Wenatchee, WA - The Vancouver Giants surrendered four power play goals in a 6-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday afternoon at the Town Toyota Center.

The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 28-22-7-0, while Wenatchee improves to 20-29-7-1.

After going up 1-0 on a late first period power play goal, the Wild added three quick goals early in the second to jump out to a commanding 4-0 lead. The teams exchanged goals after that, with the Wild finishing the game4-for-5 on the man advantage.

Adam Titlbach (25th) and Tyus Sparks (10th) provided the goals for the G-Men.

Evan Friesen had a hat-trick for Wenatchee, while Miles Cooper, Shawn Rios and Dawson Seitz added the other goals.

Cooper opened the scoring for the home side late in the first period on a power play after the puck came to him at the right circle from Luka Shcherbyna.

Just 32 seconds into the second period, Friesen scored on a breakaway after Reid Andresen found him open behind the defence at the Giants blue line. Twenty-nine second after that, Rios scored right from the slot off an odd-man rush.

At the 4:50 mark of the second, Friesen tipped in Rios' shot on a power play to make it 4-0 for Wenatchee.

Titlbach scored midway through the second period after Roberts found him open in the slot to get the Giants on the board.

But late in the second Friesen would score on another Wenatchee power play to make it 5-1 for the Wild.

Sparks made it a 5-2 game 2:44 into the third period when he took a pass off his skate and roofed it past Brendan Gee.

Seitz scored the final goal of the contest in his 200th career game to make the final score 6-2. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 9/8/7 = 24 | WEN - 6/13/12 = 31

PP: VAN- 1/7 | WEN - 4 /5

Face-Offs: VAN - 20 | WEN - 41 3 STARS

1st: WEN - Dawson Seitz - 1G, 3 SOG, +1

2nd: WEN - Reid Andresen - 4A, 1 SOG, +1

3rd: WEN - Evan Friesen - 3G, 4 SOG, +1 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Burke Hood (25 saves / 31 shots)

Wenatchee: WIN - Brendan Gee (22 saves / 24 shots) THEY SAID IT

"I just felt like today our focus wasn't there. Just the little details. Even last night, we're taking penalties in the o-zone. Avoidable calls for sure if we're a little bit smarter with our sticks, of course in battles. I didn't think our wall play was great again tonight and then it just compiled through the whole game. It was just little mistakes and they're in the back of our net in a hurry tonight." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on the game overall

"A couple goals [for Wenatchee] outside the dots and a tip in front...A couple unlucky bounces. At the end of the day though we've got to create our luck. I just thought tonight we just looked mentally fatigued. I thought our energy was there at times. I thought our legs may have been there, but we looked mentally not sharp tonight." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on focus UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Wednesday, February 26 Spokane 7:05 PM PST Spokane Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday, February 28 Tri-City 7:05 PM PST Toyota Center

Saturday, March 1 Everett 6:05 PM PST Angel of the Winds Arena

The Giants next home game is this Sunday, March 2 at 4 PM vs. the Wenatchee Wild. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

