Weiermair Tallies Two in Hawks' Home Loss to Spokane on Sunday

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Winterhawks showcased an impressive three-goal second period to pull back within one goal, but the Chiefs pulled away for a Sunday night win in Portland

Game #56: Portland (3) vs. Spokane (7)

SOG: POR (44) - SPO (36)

PP: POR (1/7) - SPO (2/4)

Saves: Schlenker (29) - Esler (41)

SCORING:

SPO - Owen Martin (11) from Mathis Preston and Will McIsaac

SPO - Shea Van Olm (47) from Brayden Crampton and Nathan Mayes

SPO - Andrew Cristall (41) from Shea Van Olm and Berkly Catton

POR - Josh Zakreski (32) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth (power play)

SPO - Kaden Allen (1) from Owen Schoettler and Andrew Cristall

POR - Alex Weiermair (16) from Kyle Chyzowski (short handed)

POR - Alex Weiermair (17) from Kyle Chyzowski

SPO - Shea Van Olm (48) from Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall

SPO - Andrew Cristall (42) from Shea Van Olm and Berkly Catton

SPO - Owen Martin (12) (short handed and empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Spokane netted the first goal of the game off a rebounded shot that fell to the stick of Owen Martin just 41 seconds into the game. The Chiefs found another after WHL leading scorer Shea Van Olm cut net front and snuck his shot behind Hawks' goaltender Marek Schlenker on the backhand. They added one more to close out the first period as quick puck movement on the power play led to a snipe from Andrew Cristall for his 41st of the season.

The Hawks pulled one back after Spokane was guilty of three consecutive penalties to give the Hawks a five-on-three man advantage when a shot from Diego Buttazzoni rebounded right on the tape of Josh Zakreski who roofed his shot from the sharp angle over the shoulder of Chiefs' netminder Carter Esler. Spokane responded and found the net again after a one-timer from 16-year-old defenseman Kaden Allen for his first Western Hockey League goal.

Around halfway through the second frame Portland turned on the jets and Alex Weiermair got his team fired up with a tremendous solo effort short handed when he stripped the puck at center ice and was stopped on the breakaway before he found he rebound, deked out a stickless Chiefs' defender, and bounced his shot off traffic in front of the net for a Portland goal. Weiermair found his second of the night at 15:27 of the second frame after a cross ice feed from Captain Kyle Chyzowski met him at the right circle which he dangled around Chiefs' defender and wired a wrist shot over the glove of Esler to bring the Hawks' within one after 40 minutes.

Spokane had three unanswered goals in the third period to close out the game as Van Olm, Cristall, and Martin each added their second tallies of the night for a final score of 7-3 in favor of the Chiefs.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road for a matchup with the Kamloops Blazers for their second to last meeting in the regular season on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00 p.m. PST at the Sandman Centre before heading to Victoria for a double-header on the road against the Royals on Friday and Saturday night.

