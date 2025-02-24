Oil Kings Recall Stroeder, Gower, Re-Assign Marsh

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced a few roster moves on Monday.

The team has recalled 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder from the Saskatoon Contacts (SMAAAHL) and 2007-born defenceman Ryan Gower from the Neepawa Titans (MJHL).

Stroeder's U18 AAA season has officially wrapped up with the Contacts. In 40 games, the Lanigan product scored 25 goals and added 35 assists for 60 points, leading his team in all three categories. He was also sixth in the SMAAAHL in points, and eighth in assists.

Stroeder was the Oil Kings fifth-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and has played 10 games so far with the Oil Kings, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

Gower, out of McCreary, Man., was acquired by the Oil Kings at the Trade Deadline this season and has split this season between the Neepawa Titans, and the Dauphin Kings playing in 31 games overall, scoring three goals and adding 11 assists for 14 points. He also played two games in November with the Raiders, notching one assist.

Marsh, the Oil Kings second-round pick in 2024, will return to the Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 AAA club.

The Oil Kings open up a four-game road trip on Tuesday in Moose Jaw.

-

