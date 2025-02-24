Gavin Mc-Cannot be Stopped

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers alternate captain Gavin McKenna has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the second time McKenna has won the weekly award this season, in addition to Player of the Month honours for January 2025 and September/October 2024.

McKenna dominated with three goals and six assists for nine points in four games.

The top 2026 NHL Draft prospect also extended his jaw-dropping point streak to 35 games, tying Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) and Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) for the longest WHL point streak in the internet era (1996-present).

McKenna kicked off the week with a playoff-clinching 5-1 win over the Highway 3 rival Lethbridge Hurricanes. He spearheaded a clutch passing sequence on one of the league's top powerplays by teeing up Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie for his 22nd goal of the season. McKenna struck twine himself on the man-advantage late in the third period with a five-hole shot. He was named third star of the night with a one-goal, one-assist effort.

Medicine Hat saw its five-game point streak come to a close in a narrow 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on February 21, but McKenna still found the scoresheet with a pair of assists and another third-star recognition.

The Tabbies roared back with a 5-0 shutout of the Kamloops Blazers the following night, with McKenna dishing one of the most stunning assists of the season. The 6-foot, 165-pound winger streaked into the Blazers zone before putting on the breaks and tucking a no-look backhand pass around a defenceman for Hunter St. Martin. The Florida Panthers prospect promptly buries Medicine Hat's fourth goal of the match McKenna was named third star for a third straight game with two helpers.

Medicine Hat closed out the week by getting some revenge in a 5-3 victory against the Oil Kings. With Edmonton leading 3-1 in the second period, McKenna kickstarted the Tigers' comeback by batting the puck into a wide-open net after a chaotic sequence on a Medicine Hat powerplay. He kicked off the third period with a secondary assist on St. Martin's equalizer and scored the game-winning goal with a backhander off the rush and closed the night with two goals and an assist.

The Whitehorse, Yukon product is second in the WHL scoring race with 106 points (32G-74A) in 51 contests and leads all skaters in assists.

He's surpassed 100 points for the first time after potting 97 (34G-63A) in his historic rookie season with the Tigers.

Since being selected by Medicine Hat with the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna has emerged as a junior hockey phenom.

He was crowned the 2024 winner of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year after setting a franchise record for points by a 16-year-old.

The 17-year-old has amassed 70 goals and 151 assists for 221 points in 128 regular season games. He's the third-fastest player in modern WHL history to hit 200 points after reaching the milestone in just 118 games.

McKenna has become a fixture on Canada's national teams, setting a new mark for points by a Canadian (20) at the IIHF U18 World Championship during a gold-medal run in 2024. He also won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was the youngest player on Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Tigers star now turns his attention to locking down a Central Division title and clinching first in the Eastern Conference with 18 games remaining in the regular season.

Medicine Hat (39-17-3-1) heads east to visit the Regina Pats (15-35-5-2) on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

HITMEN NETMINDER HAUSER NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Calgary Hitmen netminder Daniel Hauser has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The veteran went 3-0-0-0 with a .67 goals-against average, a .969 save percentage and back-to-back shutouts.

Hauser helped Calgary close out an East Division road trip in style with a 20-save performance against the Swift Current Broncos on February 17. His finest moment came in a point-blank stop on Trae Wilke in the paint. Hauser held Swift Current scoreless on three powerplay opportunities to seal a 5-2 win.

The Chestermere, Alta. product followed it up with a 14-save shutout in a 5-0 drubbing of the Regina Pats. The win saw Calgary clinch a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs after a one-season absence. Hauser preserved the clean sheet by denying former Hitmen forwards Keets Fawcett and Connor Bear on separate breakaway attempts.

The 21-year-old stayed perfect with a second-straight shutout two nights later as the Hitmen rolled into Brandon to face the streaking Wheat Kings. The 5-foot-11, 166-pound netminder stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn second-star honours.

Hauser is now 13-3-0-0 with the Hitmen and holds a 21-12-2-1 overall record this season.

He sports a 2.76 goals-against average, while his .907 save percentage ranks fourth among all WHL netminders and his three shutouts are tied for second.

Calgary acquired Hauser from the Wenatchee Wild in early January as the team gears up for its return to the WHL Playoffs.

Hauser brings a wealth of experience between the pipes, having backstopped the then-Winnipeg ICE to the Eastern Conference Championship in 2022 and the WHL Championship Series in 2023.

He's the WHL's active wins leader with a 116-35-8-1 career record, a 2.63 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and 15 clean sheets.

Hauser has committed to join the NCAA's University of Wisconsin upon the completion of his WHL eligibility.

Calgary (37-15-3-2) is 7-3-0-0 in its last 10 games to sit second in the Central Division while boasting the best win percentage in the Eastern Conference.

The Hitmen return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, February 26 for the team's annual TELUS BE BRAVE #EndBullying Game in an 11:00 a.m. MST start.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

RAIDERS DEFENCEMAN RUDOLPH NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, February 23, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The 16-year-old led all first-year players with a goal and five assists for six points and a +9 rating in four games.

Rudolph, from Lacombe, Alta., popped off for a career-high five-point game in an 8-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on February 17. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner snagged his fifth goal of the season with a sensational screened shot from the high slot. On the powerplay, he rifled another long shot on the Warriors' net, with Ethan Bibeau parked in front to tip the puck home. Rudolph served up another helper just 27 seconds later as he set up Captain Justice Christensen for his 20th of the season. Four of Rudolph's points came in a six-minute span in the third period. The youngster was named third star of the night in the win.

He found the scoresheet once more in a rematch against Moose Jaw at the Art Hauser Centre, picking up a secondary assist on Ty Meunier's game-winning goal in the first period. Prince Albert would go on to claim a 4-1 victory.

Rudolph is fresh off of picking up WHL Rookie of the Month honours for January.

The first-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft has piled up five goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 52 games in his rookie season, sitting fourth in assists among all WHL rookies.

He also captured gold with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.

Rudolph is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Prince Albert (33-19-3-1) heads back to Hockeytown North for a two-game homestand, starting with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (35-19-2-1) on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.