Parr Commits to NCAA's Union College Men's Hockey Following Completion of WHL Career

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Blades alternate captain Tyler Parr announced his commitment to the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) Union College Men's Hockey team on Monday.

The Blades' leading scorer this season will join Union College Athletics for the 2026-27 season upon the conclusion of his Western Hockey League (WHL) eligibility.

"I'm excited and proud to announce my commitment to Union College for 2026-27," said Parr, "I'd like to thank the entire Saskatoon Blades organization, including my teammates, coaches, fans, and everyone else along the way for shaping me into the person and hockey player I am today. I am fortunate to have this opportunity following my WHL career, and I owe it to the people that have supported me throughout."

The La Salle, MB native has set career highs in goals (18), assists (34) and points (52) in 53 games this season. Parr was drafted by the Blades in the third round (55th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The right-handed shot has 204 career WHL games across four seasons with the Bridge City Bunch, scoring 36 goals and 72 assists for 108 points in his career.

Parr was named the Blades' alternate captain on October 1, 2025 at the beginning of his 19-year-old season. The WHL veteran has 24 games of playoff experience with Saskatoon, scoring one goals and four assists across three postseason appearances, including back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference Final in 2023 and 2024.

The NCAA Division I Council voted November 7 that players who have skated in one of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues (CHL) - the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the WHL - will be permitted to play NCAA hockey effective Aug. 1, 2025. Previously, CHL players had been considered professionals and barred because of the NCAA's amateurism rules, in part because some CHL players have signed NHL entry-level contracts.

The Blades want to congratulate Tyler on his commitment to NCAA Division I hockey and look forward to him continuing his WHL career with the Blue and Gold!

