Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Inch Closer to Postseason Berth

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks beat the Wenatchee Wild in overtime on Saturday to drop their magic number down to six to clinch postseason berth.

Hot Hawks:

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták became just the second WHL rookie netminder to win 20 games this year. In back-to-back starts, Štěbeták turned aside 64 of the 70 shots he faced against Everett and Wenatchee. Despite taking the loss in Everett on Friday, he made 40+ saves for the third time this season.

Forward Alex Weiermair netted two goals on Sunday against Spokane for his fifth multigoal game of the year and second of the week, also doing so against Seattle last Monday.

Captain Kyle Chyzowski netted his second hat trick of the season on Saturday night against Wenatchee and he scored the Hawks' game-winning goal in overtime. On Sunday, he added two primary assists to his stat totals. Chyzowski now sits fifth in the WHL with 37 goals and 90 points.

Defensemen Ryder Thompson played in his 250th career Western Hockey League on Friday in Everett and scored his eighth goal to commemorate the milestone.

Save the Date - March 8

The Winterhawks will host their next official watch party at Cartside on Saturday, March 8 when the Winterhawks face the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center. The I-5 Rivalry Series game presented by ZoomCare will also be televised locally on Portland's CW.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 1, Everett 4 (Friday):

Ondřej Štěbeták makes 42 saves and Ryder Thompson scores in his 250th career WHL game, but the Hawks suffered a three-goal loss in Everett. Portland's goal from their alternate captain pulled them within a goal in the third period, but a second goal from Dominik Rymon and an empty net goal sealed the win for Everett and claiming the season series against the Hawks.

Portland 4, Wenatchee 3 OT (Saturday):

Portland surged to a three goal lead in the first period thanks to a pair of goals from captain Kyle Chyzowski and a terrific net-front goal from Joel Plante. Wenatchee battled back and scored three times in the final 22 minutes to force overtime, but the Hawks were too strong in the extra frame. Chyzowski scored the game-winning goal from the slot just 41 seconds into the extra frame, earning the Hawks their fifth win against Wenatchee to win the season series 5-games-to-1.

Portland 3, Spokane 7 (Sunday):

The WHL's leader in offensive production needed just a period to take a 3-0 lead on Portland, but the Hawks battled back hard in the second period. Josh Zakreski scored on the power play, Alex Weiermair scored shorthanded, and then Weiermair added an even strength goal for a three-goal second period and a 4-3 scoreboard after two periods of work. After 51 minutes of hockey, the game was still within reach, but Shea Van Olm, Andrew Cristall, and Owen Martin each netted their second goals of the night to beat the Hawks by a football score of 7-3.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks play three games on the road this week beginning Wednesday night in Kamloops and then a weekend tilt in Victoria against the B.C. Division-leading Royals.

With a dozen regular-season games left, this is the last week the Winterhawks play all their games on the road. Every week in March features at least one home contest at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, March 7 - Women of the Rose City - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, March 9 - Hall of Fame Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, March 15 - Fan Appreciation Night - BUY TICKETS

