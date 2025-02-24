Giants to Host RE/MAX Presents Nickelodeon Night on March 2

Vancouver Giants Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle jerseys

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants, in partnership with the Western Hockey League, are thrilled to announce the details for their RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network on March 2, 2025 against the Wenatchee Wild.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network debuted during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season - a charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids and family brand Nickelodeon.

The first two seasons of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network have raised nearly $300,000 with funds supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada, including the BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

For their game against the Wild on March 2, the Giants will be sporting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys.

"RE/MAX has been a supporter of Children's Miracle Network for 32 years, and we're always exploring creative ways to contribute to this important cause," said Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada. "We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Western Hockey League, and see the puck drop on a third season of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network campaign."

The Giants' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night on March 2 will include special branded digital content and a mini-stick giveaway. Fans at Sunday's game will also have a chance to win the unique themed jerseys through a Chuck-a-Puck, with net proceeds going to BC Children's Hospital. Details on the Chuck-a-Puck will be released at a later date.

"We can't wait to host our Nickelodeon Night again in partnership with RE/MAX this Sunday," Giants VP of Operations Peter Toigo said. "We're looking forward to a fun night for the whole family and we're thrilled our game night will also benefit Children's Miracle Network, who do great work right here in B.C."

The funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to local children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life- changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

"Helping kids get back to being kids is at the heart of what we do," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada Children's Hospital Foundations. "We're thrilled to put kids first with a fun-filled night of games, videos, music, hockey and beloved Nickelodeon characters. For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been a key partner of Children's Miracle Network - teaming up with the Western Hockey League is just another way RE/MAX supports children's hospitals across Western Canada. 100 per cent of donations help kids in your community get the treatment, care, and special equipment they need."

RE/MAX has partnered with the Children's Miracle Network for 30 years.

