Oil Kings Fall to Tigers in Final Game of Season Series

February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped the final game of the season series with the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday night by a 5-3 score.

It was another game that had a playoff feel to it and the Oil Kings were able to strike first.

First, at the 10:08 mark of the period Landon Hanson finishes off a sweet passing play on a powerplay to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead. Then just 33 seconds later, on another powerplay chance, Adam Jecho put one over the shoulder of Harrison Meneghin to make it a 2-0 game. A few minutes later, Marcus Pacheco scored for Medicine Hat to make it 2-1.

In the second, Edmonton would get out to a 3-1 lead as Adam Jecho drove to the net off a turnover and shoveled it by Meneghin.

Medicine Hat would score four unanswered after that to finish the 5-3 decision as Gaivn McKenna scored in the second, and once in the third while Hunter St. Martin and Mathew Ward also added markers.

Late in the third, the Oil Kings would get an opportunity to come back with a five-minute major handed to Gavin McKenna after he two-hand slashed Oil Kings defender Josh Mori. The Oil Kings would get chances on the powerplay but were unable to capitalize.

The Oil Kings are now 31-21-2-2 on the season and are back in action on Tuesday in Moose Jaw.

