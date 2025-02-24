The Cougars and CMHA Northern BC Team up to Raise Awareness About Mental Health During Home Game
February 24, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE - The Cougars and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Northern BC Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during tomorrow's game.
Tomorrows contest between the Cougars and Kelowna Rockets (Feb. 25) will feature:
A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health
Videos featuring Broncos players talking about the importance of mental health
Public address announcements about mental health
The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Cougars and CMHA Northern BC branch to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the WHL.
A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.
