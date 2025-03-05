Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Centrium at Westerner Park becomes Bikini Bottom this Friday, March 7 as the Red Deer Rebels host this year's edition of "RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network."

The Rebels will be decked out in special edition Spongebob Squarepants jerseys when they take on Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds going to Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary. Full details are posted at reddeerrebels.com.

RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network debuted during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season - a charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids and family brand Nickelodeon. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised supporting local children's hospital foundations in Western Canada.

Game time Friday night is at 7 p.m. with tickets available through Tickets Alberta.

