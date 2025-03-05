Oil Kings Fall to Wheat Kings in Closely Contested Battle
March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped the first game of their five-game homestand on Friday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings by a 3-2 score.
It was a back and forth affair with both teams holding momentum throughout the contest, and another game that saw the goaltenders play a big part as Edmonton outshot Brandon 40-33.
Edmonton was able to open the scoring in the game with Marshall Finnie scoring another Wiener Wednesday goal with just under five minutes to play in the first period to give the Oil Kings a 1-0 lead.
Early in the second, Brandon would respond with Nolan Flamand scoring just 43 seconds in. Edmonton though regained the lead with five minutes to play in the second off the stick of Kayden Stroeder to make it 2-1. Just a few minutes later though it was Jordan Gavin who tied the game for Brandon.
The teams continued to exchange chances in the third period, but both goalies made some big saves, Oil Kings netminder Ethan Simcoe stopped 30 in the game while Carson Bjarnason stopped 38 for Brandon. Then it was a Caleb Hadland shot on a poweplay that found it's way through traffic to beat Simcoe to make it 3-2 Brandon.
The Oil Kings pressed late, but were unable to find the equlaizer.
Edmonton was 0-for-1 on the powerplay in the game, and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Oil Kings host Kelowna on Friday night.
