Oil Kings Re-Assign Gower to MJHL

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have announced that they have re-assigned 2007-born defenceman Ryan Gower to the Neepawa Titans of the MJHL.

Gower, out of McCreary, Man. joined the Oil Kings on their recent East Division road swing, playing in all four games. He was -2 and registered three shots on goal.

