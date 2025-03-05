Broncos Score Six Straight and Down Blades on the Road

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Saskatoon, SK - A rocky start to the first period ended with six unanswered goals as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Saskatoon Blades 6-3 on Wednesday Night in the Dub at SaskTel Centre.

The Blades would get things off on the right foot scoring at 5:31 as Jack Kachkowski would fire a seeing eye shot through beating goaltender Reid Dyck to make it 1-0 Saskatoon. Then on the power play, Saskatoon would get another from the point as Grayden Siepmann would sneak his 9th of the season at 10:48 making it 2-0 Blades, they weren't done there shortly after at 12:25 an odd goal would sneak past Reid Dyck from Jordan Martin and it would spell the end of the veteran's night making way for Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) to come in relief. Immediately the Broncos would respond eight seconds later when Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) would score in back-to-back games with his 17th solving Blades goaltender Ethan McCallum from Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB). Then 3:03 later Dezainde would find his 32nd of the season from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) & Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB). Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) would slide his 4th of the season with 31.8 seconds left to tie the game at 3-3. Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) & Grayson Burzynski would follow up on points to tie the game going into the first intermission.

Into the second on a man-advantage, the Broncos would get their first lead from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) scoring his 23rd of the season at 2:28 from Wilke & Burzynski and the night would end for Ethan McCallum as he was relieved by Evan Gardner. The Broncos would take a two-goal lead as Captain Clarke Caswell would fool Evan Gardner with his 21st of the season and Carlin Dezainde would have his third point of the night and Swift Current would take a two-goal lead into the third.

Swift Current would see a Saskatoon push in the third but Joey Rocha ran a clean sheet saving 20 shots and Carlin Dezainde would put away his 33rd of the season on an empty net, putting the game out of reach and the Broncos would have their third straight win as they begin their four games in five days road trip.

In the win the Broncos move to 32-25-1-1 and will set their sights on the Calgary Hitmen Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

