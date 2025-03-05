Rockets Battle Hard But Fall To Tigers On Tuesday Night

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets got two goals from Hayden Paupanekis but fell 5-2 to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday night at Co-op Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would open the scoring on Tuesday night as Hayden Paupanekis was able to beat Tigers goaltender Jordan Switzer at the midway point of the period to make it 1-0 Kelowna. The marker would give Paupanekis 20 goals on the season, the first time he's reached the accomplishment in his young career. Medicine Hat would tie the game three minutes later when Markus Ruck scored his eighth of the campaign to tie the game at 1-1. Paupanekis would score his second of the game with less than a minute to go on the power play to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead after 20.

Liam Ruck would put the Tigers back on even footing with six minutes remaining in the second period before scoring the eventual game winner at 12:40 in the third period. Mathew Ward would get the insurance marker and Ryder Ritchie would score into the empty net for a 5-2 Tigers victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Medicine Hat outshot Kelowna 38-25

Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Medicine Hat went 0/3

Rhett Stoesser made 33 saves

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now finish off their Alberta road trip with a pair of games, beginning on Wednesday against Lethbridge before finishing on Friday against the Oil Kings in Edmonton. The Rockets will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

