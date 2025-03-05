Broncos Look for Third Straight Win on the Road against Blades

Swift Current, SK - After a pair of weekend wins at home, the Swift Current Broncos (31-25-1-1) set their sights on the Saskatoon Blades (31-20-3-4) Wednesday night at SaskTel Centre with plenty of East Division stakes in play.

Swift Current comes into action reeling off a pair of wins at home via overtime against Moose Jaw &Prince Albert in come-back fashion while the Blades who sit just sit ahead of the Broncos five points clear in 7th in the Eastern Conference standings and are coming off a 1-1 weekend with a loss to Moose Jaw on Saturday & followed up with a 5-3 win at home on Sunday. The Broncos and Blades will play game seven of eight in their season series with the Broncos winning the most recent match-up in Saskatoon on January 19 in a come from behind win of 3-2.

Tonight's game is available for free streaming on the WHL's Youtube Channel as it's the Feature Game on 'Wednesday Night in the Dub' but for full local coverage you can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli. For more on tonight's game visit the Official Game Notes & Stats above.

LAST GAME 4-3 OTW vs Raiders: Trailing 3-1 with less than four minutes left in regulation, Grayson Burzynski & Carlin Dezainde forced

overtime and Hunter Mayo would be the hero with 2:24 left giving the Broncos their 5th come from behind win on the season when trailingafter 40 minutes and give the Broncos their 6th win in overtime this season beating Prince Albert.

VS. SASKATOON: This is the fifth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Blades this season, Swift Current fell in a shootout November 30 in Saskatoon. Broncos F Rylan Gould leads the Broncos in scoring against Saskatoon this season with ten points (4 goals, 6 assists) in all five games played. Since the internet era Swift Current is 91-76-10-11 (8 ties) against Saskatoon. While at home the Broncos are 44-41-6-1 (4 ties) against the Blades.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 20/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SAS) November 10/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 SAS)

September 21/2024 - at Saskatoon (9-3 SAS) November 18/2023 - at Saskatoon (4-1 SAS)

October 4/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) January 28/2024 - at Saskatoon (3-2 OT SAS)

November 30/2024 - at Saskatoon (4-3 SO SAS) February 10/2024 - at Swift Current (3-2 SAS)

January 19/2025 - at Saskatoon (3-2 SC)

February 15/2025 - at Swift Current (6-5 SO SC)

March 5/2025 - at Saskatoon

March 14/2025 - at Swift Current

