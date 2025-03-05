Cougars at Wild: Game Preview

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, WA - The Prince George Cougars will try to make it five wins in a row as they continue their road trip into Wenatchee to take on the Wild.

When: Wednesday, Mar. 5

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 35-19-4-2 (76 Points / 4th Western Conference / 2nd BC Division)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 win in Kamloops over the Blazers on Saturday, Mar. 1

Wild Record: 21-31-7-1 (50 Points / 9th Western Conference / 6th US Division)

Wild Last Game: A 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, Mar. 2

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Borya Valis is on fire. The 20-year-old forward and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect is riding a five-game point streak, tallying seven points over that span. Valis found the back of the net in Saturday's victory over the Blazers and looks to keep the momentum rolling tonight against the Wild.

Aiming for Five

The Cougars have their sights set on a fifth straight win as they take on Wenatchee. A victory tonight would match their longest winning streak of the season (Nov. 9-22 & Dec. 14-31) and further solidify their playoff push.

Back on the Road

With a 14-15-1-0 road record, the Cougars are just one win away from reaching the .500 mark away from CN Centre. Associate Coach Jim Playfair emphasizes the importance of these road games as the team battles for playoff positioning:

"We've been outstanding at home and made it tough for teams to play in our building. Now, if we can get our road record to .500 or better, that means we're performing above average away from home-setting us up well for the playoffs."

In Goal...

Goaltenders Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk have been rock solid during the Cougars' four-game win streak, allowing three or fewer goals in each contest. Ravensbergen boasts an impressive 30-11-3-1 record, and with four games in five nights ahead, the coaching staff will have decisions to make in the crease.

On the Other Side..

The Wild, much like the Kamloops Blazers, are fighting for their playoff lives. The Wild enter tonight just three points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds for the 8th and final playoff spot. The Wild enter tonight with points in 7 of their last 10 games. Offensively, Don Nachbaur's club is lead by Evan Friesen who owns 53 points in 58 games (25-28-53). In goal, Brendan Gee and Alex Garrett have split the goaltending duties. Gee owns a 9-11-2-0 record in 25 games played, while Garrett sports a 13-5-3-1 record in 24 games. As a member of Wenatchee, Garrett is still looking for his first win.

