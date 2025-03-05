Oil Kings Open Homestand against Wheat Kings

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up a five-game homestand tonight as they host the Brandon Wheat Kings at Rogers Place.

It's the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs this season, and the second in seven days as the two met in Brandon on Wednesday, February 26 with Brandon taking that one 4-1, but the Oil Kings did outshoot the Wheat Kings 47-40. Edmonton is 0-3-0-0 against the Wheat Kings this season, scoring three goals, allowing 12. Gavin Hodnett and Gracyn Sawchyn each have two points to lead the way offensively for the Oil Kings, while Brandon is led by Jaxon Jacobson's five points in three games.

The Oil Kings are coming off an East Division road trip that saw them go 2-2-0-0, including that game in Brandon. Edmonton got wins on that trip against Moose Jaw and Prince Albert. Edmonton is now 33-23-2-2 on the season and are sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference with 70 points.

Meanwhile, the Wheat Kings are one point ahead of the Oil Kings heading into tonight's game with a 32-20-4-3 record after opening this Alberta road swing with a 4-2 loss to Red Deer on Tuesday night.

Both the Oil Kings and Wheat Kings are inching closer to clinching their spot in the WHL Playoffs. Edmonton's magic number is four points gained by themselves or lost by Red Deer, while Brandon's magic number is three points, meaning tonight's game would go a long way in earning that 'x' by their name in the standings.

Game time for Wiener Wednesday at Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (47, 28-43-71)

Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)

Adam Jecho (48, 24-24-48)

Roan Woodward (60, 19-29-48)

Lukas Sawchyn (58, 14-34-48)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 8 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 10 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 5 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 13 points away from 100 in the WHL

Wheat Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Nolan Flamand (58, 21-40-61)

Marcus Nguyen (59, 30-25-55)

Matteo Michels (59, 18-33-51)

Jordan Gavin (59, 19-30-49)

Luke Shipley (51, 14-33-47)

