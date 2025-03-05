Giants Officially Clinch WHL Playoff Berth

March 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have officially clinched a berth in the 2025 Western Hockey League Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The Giants have now qualified for the postseason in six straight seasons (the 2020 playoffs were cancelled and the 2021 bubble season did not include playoffs).

Vancouver (29-24-8-0) officially got an 'x' beside their name after Wenatchee lost to Prince George on Wednesday 4-3. The G-Men have seven games remaining this year.

The Giants have been led this season by captain Mazden Leslie - whose 66 points are tied for the second-most amongst all WHL defencemen - 2025 NHL Draft-eligible winger Cameron Schmidt - whose 34 goals lead all U-18 players in the WHL - and rookie goaltender Burke Hood, who has burst onto the scene in the second half and leads all first-year netminders in the WHL with a .904 save percentage.

Hood's .904 SV% is 8th-best amongst all WHL goaltenders, while he holds a .922 SV% since January 1 - his last 19 appearances.

Defenceman Ryan Lin has been a revelation on the blue line: the 16-year-old currently ranks fourth amongst all rookie skaters with 46 points (5G-41A).

The Giants also boast another four 20-goal scorers: Tyler Thorpe (26), Adam Titlbach (26), Ty Halaburda (24) and Connor Levis (21).

Thorpe (Montreal Canadiens), Levis (Winnipeg Jets), forward Jaden Lipinski (Calgary Flames) and defenceman Colton Roberts (San Jose Sharks) are the club's current NHL prospects.

Vancouver lifted the Ed Chynoweth cup as WHL Champions for the first time in 2006 and won the Memorial Cup as tournament hosts one season later.

The 2007 battle for CHL glory featured an unforgettable rematch of the WHL Championship between Vancouver and the Medicine Hat Tigers, with Michal Repik netted the Memorial Cup-winning goal in front of 16,281 fans at the Pacific Coliseum.

Vancouver's mid-aughts success saw the team clinch five consecutive B.C. Division titles from 2006-2010.

The G-Men are next in action on Saturday, March 8 when they visit the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 p.m. PST. They return home on Sunday, March 9 to battle the Prince George Cougars at 4 p.m.

The Giants wrap up their regular season against the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, March 23 at 4 p.m..

The 2025 WHL Playoffs are set to commence on Friday, March 28.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.