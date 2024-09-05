Broncos Sign Oleskiw to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce the signing of 2008 born forward Jayden Oleskiw (Langley, BC) to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Oleskiw, was selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects, in the 11th Round, 228th overall by the Broncos, Jayden played his 2023-24 season with the Yale Academy Lions U17 Prep program in the Canada Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL). In 32 games played, Oleskiw accumulated 48 points, (15 goals, 33 assists).

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says, signing Oleskiw will bring plenty of offence to Swift Current for seasons to come.

"Jayden has come a long way in a short period of time," he says. "His athleticism and frame makes him an intriguing player down the road."

Oleskiw made his Broncos debut in the team's all rookie game in Regina Tuesday night.

The Broncos will be in action Thursday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season opens Friday, September 20 at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

