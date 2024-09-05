Rookies Rally In 8-5 Win Against Pats

September 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Regina, SK - The 2024 WHL Pre-Season kicked off for the Swift Current Broncos as the Bronco rookies and Regina Pats rookies skated to a ________

The first period saw the Pats open the scoring at 5:31 as Mathis Paull would solve goaltender Koen Tyssen (Edmonton, AB). Immediately after a Broncos penalty the Pats would strike again as Paull would get his second of the period at 6:23. Swift Current would respond after on a Jayden Oleskiw (Langley, BC) shot on a 2-on-1 at 8:09.

Into the middle frame the Broncos would tie the game on a Jack Clark (Wawanesa, MB) goal at 2:19 but that was short-lived as the Pats took the lead again as a goal mouth push by Cohen Klassen just 22 seconds later. But in true Bronco fashion thus far in the game, it would be another swing of momentum as Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) would make it 3-3 on the power play at 4:45. Scoring would halt for nearly ten minutes but late in the second the Pats would take their fourth lead of the game as Logan Peskett would break-in for his first of the pre-season at 15:37. Soon after the Broncos would have a 5 on 3 situation with less than two minutes to go and Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) would make no mistake and push the sc ore to 4-4 heading to the 3rd.

The Broncos would get an early power play to take their first lead of the night at 4:39 on another man-advantage Parker Rondeau would get his second of the night beating Pats goaltender Cruz Chase to a lose puck and burying it. But in the late stages of the third period, the Pats wouldn't go away as Corbin Almen would tie the game at 5-5 at 14:36 but 19 seconds later it would be Aidan Sexsmith (Calgary, AB) would regain the lead for Swift Current. It would be a lead that would not be relinquished again as Ty Coupland would mark his second of the night with less than three minutes to go and Aidan Sexsmith would hit the empoty net to solidify the Broncos 8-5 win over Regina.

Goaltender Koen Tyssen went the distance for the Broncos in goal making 40 saves on 44 Regina shots, while the power play would go 3/5.

Next up for the Broncos, a home pre-season tilt with the Prince Albert Raiders. Gametime is 7 PM at the innovationPlex and admission to the game is a food donation to the Salvation Army or a monetary donation of five dollars.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.