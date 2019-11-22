Winterfest 2020 Individual Packages on Sale
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Grab your friends and get ready to play outside during Winterfest 2020! The Toledo Walleye will again play two outdoor hockey games at Fifth Third Field on December 26 and December 31, 2020. Reserve a Winterfest Ticket Package to guarantee the best seats for both games. All Winterfest packages come with a commemorative souvenir blanket.
Winterfest Field Level Package: $90
December 26 Field Level Ticket
December 31 Field Level Ticket
December 30 Alumni Game General tO GAdmission Ticket
Winterfest Souvenir
Winterfest Club Level Package: $110
December 26 Club Level Ticket with access to the indoor BirdCage Club
December 31 Club Level Ticket with access to the indoor BirdCage Club
December 30 Alumni Game General Admission Ticket
Winterfest Souvenir
Winterfest All-You-Can-Eat Package: $60 adults, $48 children 12 and under
Game Ticket for December 26 or December 31 outdoor game in the indoor Roost party space with access to outdoor seats and an indoor climate-controlled room
All-you-can-eat buffet: Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Nacho Chips and Cheese, Pepsi Products
Two drink tickets (adult ticket-beer and wine)
Buffet open half-hour before game time through second intermission
To order individual ticket packages or to book a group outing, call 419-725-9255 or go online to www.toledowalleye.com/holidaypacks.
