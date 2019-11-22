Goaltender Gilles Senn Re-Assigned to Adirondack

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







Binghamton Devils goaltender Gilles Senn

(Adirondack Thunder) Binghamton Devils goaltender Gilles Senn(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Gilles Senn has been re-assigned by New Jersey (NHL) from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder.

Senn, 23, was drafted 127th overall by New Jersey in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. A native of Visp, Switzerland, Senn spent the last five seasons, 2014-19, with HC Davos (Swiss-A) and earned NLA Youngster of the Year award during the 2016-17 season.

The 6'5, 203-pound netminder played in 34 games that year and posted a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. Senn went on to finish his stint with HC Davos with a .901 save percentage and also helped lead the team to the semi-finals at the Spengler Cup held in Davos, Switzerland.

Senn has appeared in eight games with the Binghamton Devils in the American Hockey League this season. He is 4-3-1-0 with a .890 sv% and 3.05 GAA.

HOCKEY AND FREE BEER! The Thunder play their next home game this Wednesday, November 27th at 7pm against the Indy Fuel for College Night! Get a FREE 16oz. Bud Light with a purchase of a regular-priced adult ticket.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS FOUR PACK! The Adirondack hosts the Brampton Beast on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night! Get four tickets to the game, four teddy bears and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops for just $69!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.