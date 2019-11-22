Growlers Pregame Notes: November 22 vs. Reading Royals
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND (8:30 PM NST), SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD (8:30 PM NST) & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH (5:30 PM NST)
Newfoundland Growlers (10-5-0-0, 20 PTS) vs. Reading Royals (10-4-2-0, 22 PTS)
WATCH: ECHL TV
LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game road trip with a three-in-three beginning Friday night all against the Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers in a battle for the top seed in the North Division.
LAST GAME
Aaron Luchuk led the way with a pair of goals, and Justin Brazeau added a pair of assists as the Newfoundland Growlers edged the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 Wednesday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York. Trey Bradley also scored for the Growlers for the second straight game. Angus Redmond made 26 saves to improve to 3-0 this season. Former Growler Eamon McAdam was presented his Kelly Cup ring prior to the game, and made 25 saves in the loss.
TRANSACTIONS
Nov. 20: F Dylan Vander Esch signed to an ECHL contract
QUICK HITS
Newfoundland
The Growlers are on a five-game winning streak
Aaron Luchuk is tied for third in ECHL scoring with 18 points
Justin Brazeau is sporting a six-game point streak (3G, 5A)
Reading
The Royals are 6-1 on home ice this season
Ralph Cuddemi has points in five straight games (4G, 6A)
Kirill Ustimenko has won three straight starts and has a 0.953 save percentage in those games
PREVIOUS MATCHUP
October 31st - 5-4 Reading Royals
Aaron Luchuk had a four-point night but it wasn't enough as the Reading Royals defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 5-4 on Halloween night at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. Scott Pooley and Marcus Power, along with two from Luchuk, scored for Newfoundland. Matthew Gaudreau scored a pair for Reading in a first-star effort, and Steven Swavely, Frank DiChiara and Pascal Laberge all chipped in with a goal each. Maksim Zhukov made 23 saves in the loss, and Felix Sandstrom made 26 saves for the Royals.
