Goaltender Hunter Miska Returns to Grizz Roster

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies goaltender Hunter Miska

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies goaltender Hunter Miska(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Hunter Miska has been added to the active roster as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

In six games with the Eagles, Miska went 3-2 with 1 shutout, a .941 save percentage and a 1.95 goals against average. Miska's shutout came on November 15th vs Bakersfield.

Miska started the season opener for the Grizzlies on October 11th and saved 36 of 39 shots in a 3-2 loss to Idaho.

It's his 3rd season as a professional. Miska spent the previous two seasons with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. He appeared in 1 NHL game for the Arizona Coyotes on November 13th, 2018 vs Detroit.

The Grizzlies are in action this Friday and Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears. Friday is Pooch on the Pond. Saturday is Angel's Hands Night with a Colorado Avalanche themed specialty jersey that will be auctioned off after the game. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.