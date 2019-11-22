Deck the Hall

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Defenseman Robbie Hall (right) with the Wheeling Nailers punches a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones

Defenseman Robbie Hall (right) with the Wheeling Nailers

Duluth, GA - Defenseman Robbie Hall was signed today by Atlanta. Robbie will add toughness to the Gladiators defense, as well as prior ECHL experience.

Hall is a lefty shooting defenseman from Schaumburg, Illinois. Robbie played 88 games in four years with Division III school State University of New York-Brockport, from 2013-17. With the Golden Eagles, he had 24 career points with six goals and 18 assists.

After his senior year, he joined the Evansville Thunderbolts and played in 11 games with the SPHL squad down the stretch. In 2017-18, Hall stayed in the SPHL with the Mississippi RiverKings for six games but spent most of the year back in Evansville. With the Thunderbolts, Robbie played in 44 games, put up 12 points (5G, 7A) and went to the playoffs for the first time in his pro career.

Last year was Hall's first in the ECHL, playing in 48 games with the Wheeling Nailers. In the 2018-2019 season, he tallied 11 points on two goals and nine assists. Before joining the Glads, Hall played in nine games for the South Division rival Norfolk Admirals.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins.

