Reading Halts the Growlers
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers couldn't overcome the Reading Royals despite a late third period push, as the Royals ended the Growlers five game winning streak with a 5-3 victory, Friday night at Santander Arena.
The Reading Royals open the scoring 5:54 into the first as Trevor Yates put one past Growlers goaltender Maksim Zhukov. Justin Brazeau responded exactly 1 minute later as he scored on the powerplay. The back and forth play continued as Corey Mackin registered a powerplay talley for the Reading Royals at 9:13 into the game. The Growlers tied up the game just after the midway point of the first when Marcus Power connected on a snap pass from Matt Bradley to beat Royals netminder, Kirill Ustimento. Max Willman ended the scoring rush for the first period giving Reading a 3-2 lead heading into the second.
Ralph Cuddemi registered the only goal in the second period to give the Royals a two-goal cushion over the Growlers heading into the third.
With a little more than six minutes left in the third, Growlers head coach, John Snowden pulled Maksim Zhukov for an extra attacker in a late game push. The strategy would pay off as Zach O'Brien scored his 7th goal of the season, bringing the squad from the rock within one goal of the Royals. The comeback was cut short as Garrett Mitchell blasted the puck into the empty net to secure the 5-3 victory for the Royals.
Quick Hits
Matt Bradley recorded 2 assists in the loss.
The three stars were 3 - M. Willman (REA), 2 - E. Knodel (REA) and 1 - R. Cuddemi (REA)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers take on the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Reading Royals, once again tomorrow night at Santander Arena. Puck drop is 8:30pm Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (10-6-0-0) at Reading Royals (11-4-2-0)
Friday, November 22nd at Santander Arena, Reading, PA
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st REA 5:54 T. Yates (4) B. Low SH V 9 10 21 22 29 H 5 9 15 19
1 - 1 2 1st NFL 6:54 J. Brazeau (7) M. Kapla, M. Bradley PP V 14 17 26 27 36 H 8 12 36 77
1 - 2 3 1st REA 9:13 C. Mackin (6) T. Ebbing, S. Swavely PP V 4 13 21 26 H 12 18 19 36 81
2 - 2 4 1st NFL 10:51 M. Power (3) M. Bradley, J. Duszak V 3 9 10 21 27 H 4 8 12 21 81
2 - 3 5 1st REA 14:40 M. Willman (2) R. Cuddemi, E. Knodel V 14 17 26 36 43 H 5 15 19 28 67
2 - 4 6 2nd REA 19:24 R. Cuddemi (11) F. DiChiara, E. Knodel PP V 15 27 36 43 H 5 15 21 28 67
3 - 4 7 3rd NFL 16:52 Z. O'Brien (7) G. Estephan, J. Duszak V 9 10 17 21 22 29 H 5 15 19 21 36
3 - 5 8 3rd REA 19:02 G. Mitchell (3) F. DiChiara EN V 13 14 26 27 29 36 H 5 12 19 21 36
