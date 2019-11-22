Glads Roast Swamp Rabbits in Decisive Road Win

Atlanta Gladiators forward Eric Neiley vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators cruised to a dominant 8-2 win over the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night. Five Gladiators gathered a multi-point game in the impressive victory, including F Dante Hannoun's three-point night.

The visiting Gladiators established their offensive intentions just :22 into the contest, when F Nick Bligh fed D Alexey Solovyev at the blue line. The Russian defenseman one-timed a shot beyond the Greenville netminder to tally his first score of the season. Malatesta assisted F Luke Nogard on a power play tally only three minutes later to double the lead. D Rob Powers joined Solovyev in earning his first goal after a crazy rebound off the boards sent his shot bouncing off Greenville's Jeremy Helvig and into the net. The hosting Swamp Rabbits got on the board just :17 seconds later, thanks to rookie sensation Liam Pecararo. D Cody Corbett and Bligh countered the Greenville score to put Atlanta up 5-1 at the first intermission.

Marchin quelled any thought of a Rabbits' comeback in the middle period. With help from Hannoun, he found the back of the net just :46 seconds into the frame. Newly-acquired D Robbie Hall assisted Marchin roughly six minutes later, ballooning Atlanta's lead to 7-1. Each team tallied another goal in the third period, but the Gladiators' defense and G Sean Bonar kept Greenville from threatening Atlanta's stranglehold on the contest.

The Gladiators return to Infinite Energy Arena Saturday evening as they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 PM. Fans can see their favorite super heroes and villians and participate in the costume contest on Saturday's Joker vs. Batman Night.

