Glads Roast Swamp Rabbits in Decisive Road Win
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators cruised to a dominant 8-2 win over the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night. Five Gladiators gathered a multi-point game in the impressive victory, including F Dante Hannoun's three-point night.
The visiting Gladiators established their offensive intentions just :22 into the contest, when F Nick Bligh fed D Alexey Solovyev at the blue line. The Russian defenseman one-timed a shot beyond the Greenville netminder to tally his first score of the season. Malatesta assisted F Luke Nogard on a power play tally only three minutes later to double the lead. D Rob Powers joined Solovyev in earning his first goal after a crazy rebound off the boards sent his shot bouncing off Greenville's Jeremy Helvig and into the net. The hosting Swamp Rabbits got on the board just :17 seconds later, thanks to rookie sensation Liam Pecararo. D Cody Corbett and Bligh countered the Greenville score to put Atlanta up 5-1 at the first intermission.
Marchin quelled any thought of a Rabbits' comeback in the middle period. With help from Hannoun, he found the back of the net just :46 seconds into the frame. Newly-acquired D Robbie Hall assisted Marchin roughly six minutes later, ballooning Atlanta's lead to 7-1. Each team tallied another goal in the third period, but the Gladiators' defense and G Sean Bonar kept Greenville from threatening Atlanta's stranglehold on the contest.
The Gladiators return to Infinite Energy Arena Saturday evening as they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 PM. Fans can see their favorite super heroes and villians and participate in the costume contest on Saturday's Joker vs. Batman Night.
Atlanta Gladiators forward Eric Neiley vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits
