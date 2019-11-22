Grizzlies Sign Jake Jackson
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Jake Jackson to a contract and he has been added to the roster.
Jackson played at Michigan Tech for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. He had 27 goals and 24 assists in 4 college seasons. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (201st overall). He appeared in 2 games for the Orlando Solar Bears this season and had 1 goal and was a plus-2.
The Grizzlies are at Maverik Center This Friday and Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears. Next week the Florida Everblades are at Maverik Center on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
