Grizzlies Sign Jake Jackson

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Jake Jackson to a contract and he has been added to the roster.

Jackson played at Michigan Tech for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. He had 27 goals and 24 assists in 4 college seasons. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (201st overall). He appeared in 2 games for the Orlando Solar Bears this season and had 1 goal and was a plus-2.

The Grizzlies are at Maverik Center This Friday and Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears. Next week the Florida Everblades are at Maverik Center on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.