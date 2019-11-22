Game Notes: vs Tulsa

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

THIS SEASON

Tulsa: 18gp, 7-10-1-0, 15pts (5th Mountain)

Last Game - 11/20 @ Rapid City (2-1 L)

Rush: 17gp, 10-5-2-0, 22pts (T-2nd ECHL)

Last Game - 11/20 vs Tulsa (2-1 W)

HEAD TO HEAD - 6 of 12 Games Played

Tulsa: 1-5-0-0 (2pts)

Power Play: 7.7% (2/26)

Penalty Kill: 74.3% (26/35)

Leading Scorer(s): J.J. Piccinich (6gp, 2g-3ast-5pts)

Rush: 5-1-0-0 (10pts)

Power Play: 25.7% (9/35)

Penalty Kill: 92.3% (24/26)

Leading Scorer(s): Giovanni Fiore (6gp, 4g-6ast-10pts)

NOTES

SIX OF ONE, HALF-DOZEN OF THE OTHER: After Wednesday's win over the Oilers, the Rush set a new franchise record with a 6-0-0-0 start on home ice at the beginning of a season. The team is now approaching yet another franchise record with the longest home winning streak. Previously, the record was set by the 2011-12 Rapid City Rush with eight consecutive home wins, starting with a 4-2 win over Arizona on December 9th, and ending with the eighth win by a 7-3 score against Rio Grande Valley on January 7th. Wichita snapped the winning streak with a narrow 2-1 shootout win on January 13th.

Q IT UP: After going through a rough patch of nine straight games, and nearly a month without a goal, Peter Quenneville has turned up the heat and scored in three consecutive games. His goal with 4:34 left in the game on Wednesday night not only served as his first goal on home ice this season, but also served as the game-winner against the Oilers. Quenneville has maintained his pace with Giovanni Fiore for the team's scoring lead, now at 19 points through 17 games this season. In the last three games, Quenneville has three goals and an additional assist for 4 points, along with a +1 rating.

WELCOME TO THE "PROS": Rush rookie net-minder Ivan Prosvetov has provided an incredible boost to an already dynamite goaltending tandem, and logged in another stellar performance on Wednesday night. Prosvetov stopped all but one shot of 30 faced for his third win of the season at the ECHL level. On home-ice, Prosvetov has stopped 59 of 60 shots in two games, and has a 2-0-0-0 record with a 0.50 GAA, .983 SV%, and one shutout.

FROM THE BACK-END TO THE FRONT: The Rush have received offensive contribution from the defensive side of things recently. A Rush defenseman has factored as either helpers or scorers on 12 of the team's last 19 goals dating back to November 6th. In fact, Rush defenseman have earned 13 of the team's 54 points on the scoresheet, or 24.1% of the team's point total in that timespan.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Only one player carries a statistical streak into tonight's rematch with Tulsa:

Peter Quenneville - has goals and points in three straight games (3gp, 3g-1ast-4pts)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.