Three Second Period Goals Propel Mariners Past the Admirals

Norfolk, VA - Dillon Fox scored two goals and added two assists as the Maine Mariners defeated the Norfolk Admirals Friday Night, 6-1.

The Admirals had a strong wave of momentum coming into Friday night's game, picking up a 6-1 win on Wednesday night. The win snapped the Admirals 11-game losing streak. Roman Durny got his second straight start for the Admirals in the win.

But Friday night would be an entirely different story.

Maine opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal from Fox. Maine was able to enter the Norfolk zone with speed and cycle the puck with Terrance Wallin in the left circle. He then who fired a pass across that was redirected by Fox to give Maine the game's first goal.

After one period of play, the Admirals were able to muster up strong chances, but couldn't solve Mariners goaltender, Connor LaCouvee. The Mariners outshot the Admirals in the opening frame, 12-6.

The Mariners would extend their lead with another goal in the second period, this time courtesy of Wallin on the power-play. Maine defenseman Brandon Crawley gained possession of the puck at the blue line, then fired a pass that was redirected by Wallin past the pad of Durny to make it 2-0.

Maine would add two more goals just two minutes apart.

Durny got tied up with an Admirals defender in-front and Morgan Adams-Moisan was able to tuck the puck inside the left post to give Maine a 3-0 lead. The Mariners added another goal from Ryan Culkin on a slap-shot from the right circle over the blocker of Durny.

At the end of two periods of play, the Mariners seized control of the game and took the life out of the Norfolk crowd.

The Admirals were able to get a goal of their own from Johnny Coughlin to start the third period. Roman Ammirato cycled the puck around the boards in the Maine zone to Sam Povorozniouk, who found Johnny Coughlin in the slot for a one-time blast to cut the deficit to three. The goal marked Coughlin's fifth of the season, which leads all Admirals defensemen.

But just two minutes later, the Mariners extended their lead to five with another goal from Fox and Alex Kile put the finishing touches on Maine's seventh victory with his second goal of the season.

Lacouvee stood tall in net for Maine making 29 saves on 30 shots and collecting his third victory of the season. Durny made 21 saves on 27 shots and takes the setback for Norfolk.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night in the finale of their three game set at Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm.

