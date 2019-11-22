Hunter Fejes Heads up to AHL

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Hunter Fejes has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement (PTO) with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Fejes, 25, currently leads the Solar Bears in scoring with nine points (4g-5a) and has added four penalty minutes through 12 games this season.

