Hunter Fejes Heads up to AHL
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Hunter Fejes has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement (PTO) with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
Fejes, 25, currently leads the Solar Bears in scoring with nine points (4g-5a) and has added four penalty minutes through 12 games this season.
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 9:10 p.m. ET at Maverik Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Returns to Grizz Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Candidates for the 2019-20 Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced - Adirondack Thunder
- Hunter Fejes Heads up to AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Raise $1,440 for Portland Hockey Trust - Maine Mariners
- Throwback Night Friday vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 22 vs. Reading Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.