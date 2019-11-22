Black Friday Deals Now and on Sunday's Game Day

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release







Brampton Beast celebrate a goal

(Brampton Beast) Brampton Beast celebrate a goal(Brampton Beast)

This Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00 PM, the Beast host the Wings for Sunday Funday!

There's two things everyone loves. A great deal and fresh Beast merch!

In that spirit, we're having a Black Friday sale and the majority of our merchandise is 15% off when you use code "BLACKFRIDAY" at checkout! (Replica jerseys not included.)

Come to the game, suit up in your new Beast swag, then join us on the ice for our post-game skate with the players. Don't forget your CSA approved helmet!

If you haven't seen our Khanda patch on our jerseys, you'll have one final chance this Sunday!

The patch is in honour of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak, which is celebrated throughout the month of November.

The Beast take on the K-Wings for the first time this season!

Brampton has scored eight goals in two straight games and will look to build on their momentum Sunday!

Our Teddy Bear Toss game is Sunday December 1st at 4:00 PM!

ï»¿When the Beast score their first goal that's your cue to throw your teddies and stuffed animals on the ice.

Starlight Foundation will be selling specialty Teddy Bears on the concourse throughout the game!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.