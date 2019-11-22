Swavely Loaned to Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Friday forward Steven Swavely has been returned on loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley. Swavely was recalled Thursday to the Phantoms and returns ahead of Royals game Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland. He has one goal and seven points in 12 games this season. His lone tally was against the Growlers Oct. 31 and the Reading native has career totals of four goals and seven points in eight contests vs. Newfoundland.

The Royals host Newfoundland Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. For full promotional details, visit royalshockey.com/promotions or call 610-898-7825.

