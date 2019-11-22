Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski Returns to Fuel Blueline

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Craig Wyszomirski for the 2019-20 season.

Wyszomirski, 26, appeared in one preseason game with the Fuel before retiring. The 6-foot-4, 22-pound forward signed with the Fuel in late August after spending the 2018-19 season with the Manchester Monarchs. In 27 ECHL games with the Monarchs Wyzszomirski earned two goals, eight assists and 43 penalty minutes as well as appearing in nine playoff games. Splitting the 2018-19 season between the AHL and ECHL Wyzsomirski tallied one goal, 6 assists and 66 penalty minutes in 34 AHL games with the Utica Comets and the Ontario Reign.

The native of Mahwah, New Jersey brings three years of professional hockey experience to Indy, appearing in 142 ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs as well as 44 AHL contests with the Ontario Reign, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets. In 142 ECHL contests, all with the Monarchs, Wyzsomirski earned eight goals, 29 assists and 164 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, he played three NCAA seasons at Merrimack College.

