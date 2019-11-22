ECHL Transactions - November 22
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 22, 2019:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve
Add Josh Brittain, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve
Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D loaned to Iowa
Atlanta:
Add Robbie Hall, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Florida:
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Brett Supinski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Lippa, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Indy:
Add Craig Wyszomirski, D added to active roster (team suspension lifted)
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Youds, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Gabriel Sylvestre, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Dalton Gally, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Orlando:
Delete Hunter Fejes, F loaned to Manitoba [11/21]
Reading:
Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Trevor Gooch, F activated from reserve
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve
Delete Troy Loggins, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Ryan Tesink, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Kaunisto, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jake Jackson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Joe Wegwerth, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor Yau, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeff Smith, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)
Wichita:
Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Dante Salituro, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019
- Grizzlies Sign Jake Jackson - Utah Grizzlies
- Swavely Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski Returns to Fuel Blueline - Indy Fuel
- Deck the Hall - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- Winterfest 2020 Individual Packages on Sale - Toledo Walleye
- First Place Battle on Tap for Friday Night - Florida Everblades
- Black Friday Deals Now and on Sunday's Game Day - Brampton Beast
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Gilles Senn Re-Assigned to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Returns to Grizz Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Candidates for the 2019-20 Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced - Adirondack Thunder
- Hunter Fejes Heads up to AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Raise $1,440 for Portland Hockey Trust - Maine Mariners
- Throwback Night Friday vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 22 vs. Reading Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.