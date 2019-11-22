ECHL Transactions - November 22

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 22, 2019:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Add Josh Brittain, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve

Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D loaned to Iowa

Atlanta:

Add Robbie Hall, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Florida:

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Petschenig, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Brett Supinski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Lippa, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Indy:

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D added to active roster (team suspension lifted)

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Youds, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Gabriel Sylvestre, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Dalton Gally, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Orlando:

Delete Hunter Fejes, F loaned to Manitoba [11/21]

Reading:

Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Trevor Gooch, F activated from reserve

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve

Delete Troy Loggins, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Ryan Tesink, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Kaunisto, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jake Jackson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Joe Wegwerth, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Yau, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeff Smith, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Wichita:

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Dante Salituro, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

