ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Maine's Jonathan Racine has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #190, Maine at Norfolk, on Nov. 20.
Racine was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 6:34 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Racine will miss Maine's games at Norfolk (Nov. 22 and Nov 23) and vs. Worcester (Nov. 26).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
