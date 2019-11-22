Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





The Swamp Rabbits are bidding for the top of the South division with their best stretch of play all season, so you won't want to miss the I-85 Rivalry rage on tonight at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena!

The Atlanta Gladiators come back to "The Well" for one of the most anticipated nights of the season: Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Cancer survivor and original Road Warriors general manager Matt Loughran will drop the puck and the Rabbits will show their support for anyone affected by a disease that affects so many. The Simpsonville Police Department will bring their pink patrol car, "Pinky," that honors those affected and drive it on the ice, and the Hop Shop will have commemorative t-shirts and pucks for sale, with proceeds benefitting Hockey Fights Cancer.

Arrive early and you could receive a commemorative puck from a player during warmups! Bring the whole family out as a part of our Family Four Pack offer! Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four drinks and four bags of chips for just $76 and a night of hockey that will be truly priceless! Doors open at 6 p.m. and puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

We'll see you there!

