Atlanta Rides Offensive Explosion, Routs Swamp Rabbits
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators scored on the opening shift of the game and never looked back. Five goals on 20 shots in the first period, and consistent and constant pressure by the visiting Atlanta Gladiators put the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on guard throughout, as the Glads defeated the Swamp Rabbits 8-2 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Gladiators struck three times in the game's first eight minutes, as Alexey Solovyev welcomed the Greenville faithful to the Well with a goal 22 seconds into the action. From there, Luke Nogard struck on the power play to double the lead, and Robert Powers used the power of the slingshot end wall to best Jeremy Helvig and chase him from the first period.
While the Swamp Rabbits believed they got traction on the ensuing shift, 17 seconds after Ryan Bednard was given the green light to finish up the third period, Liam Pecararo's goal at 7:58 was short lived.
Late in the period, Cody Corbett scored on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, and Nick Bligh scored on a rebound to extend the lead to 5-1.
Atlanta struck twice in the second period, thanks to two goals from Tommy Marchin. Atlanta once again struck early in the second period.
Mason Baptista closed the scoring and responded to a Dante Hannoun tally 20 seconds later, but the Glads got 18 saves from Sean Bonar to seal the win.
The Swamp Rabbits head to the road for a four-game swing starting with the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or ECHL.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019
- Mavs Fall in Road Trip Opener to Idaho, 4-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Fall to Wheeling in Late Thriller - Indy Fuel
- Atlanta Rides Offensive Explosion, Routs Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wiitala Brings out the Hats in Big Home Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Start Road Trip with Loss at Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three Second Period Goals Propel Mariners Past the Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Blades Stung Late in 3-2 Loss to Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Pushes Allen Past Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- First-Place Royals Win Fourth Straight, Hold off Growlers, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Siebenaler's Late Game Heroics Win Another One - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Roast Swamp Rabbits in Decisive Road Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fox and Culkin Power Mariners over Admirals, 6-1 - Maine Mariners
- Reading Halts the Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- "Going for Gold": Brennan Saulnier and His Olympic Sister - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Jake Jackson - Utah Grizzlies
- Swavely Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski Returns to Fuel Blueline - Indy Fuel
- Deck the Hall - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- Winterfest 2020 Individual Packages on Sale - Toledo Walleye
- First Place Battle on Tap for Friday Night - Florida Everblades
- Black Friday Deals Now and on Sunday's Game Day - Brampton Beast
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Gilles Senn Re-Assigned to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Returns to Grizz Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Candidates for the 2019-20 Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced - Adirondack Thunder
- Hunter Fejes Heads up to AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Raise $1,440 for Portland Hockey Trust - Maine Mariners
- Throwback Night Friday vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 22 vs. Reading Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.