Atlanta Rides Offensive Explosion, Routs Swamp Rabbits

November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators scored on the opening shift of the game and never looked back. Five goals on 20 shots in the first period, and consistent and constant pressure by the visiting Atlanta Gladiators put the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on guard throughout, as the Glads defeated the Swamp Rabbits 8-2 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Gladiators struck three times in the game's first eight minutes, as Alexey Solovyev welcomed the Greenville faithful to the Well with a goal 22 seconds into the action. From there, Luke Nogard struck on the power play to double the lead, and Robert Powers used the power of the slingshot end wall to best Jeremy Helvig and chase him from the first period.

While the Swamp Rabbits believed they got traction on the ensuing shift, 17 seconds after Ryan Bednard was given the green light to finish up the third period, Liam Pecararo's goal at 7:58 was short lived.

Late in the period, Cody Corbett scored on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, and Nick Bligh scored on a rebound to extend the lead to 5-1.

Atlanta struck twice in the second period, thanks to two goals from Tommy Marchin. Atlanta once again struck early in the second period.

Mason Baptista closed the scoring and responded to a Dante Hannoun tally 20 seconds later, but the Glads got 18 saves from Sean Bonar to seal the win.

The Swamp Rabbits head to the road for a four-game swing starting with the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.