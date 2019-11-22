Mavs Fall in Road Trip Opener to Idaho, 4-2
November 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
BOISE, Id. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Idaho Steelheads by a final score of 4-2 Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. C.J. Eick scored a shorthanded goal in his second consecutive game and Loren Ulett added his fifth goal of the season. Goaltender Tyler Parsons made 37 saves in his season debut for KC.
First Period
-Anthony Nellis (4) scored 14 seconds into the opening period. Brady Norrish and Omar Vala assisted.
-CJ Eick (3) scored a shorthanded goal 4:23 into the period. It was his second straight game with an shorthanded goal. Rocco Carzo assisted on the goal after causing a defensive zone turnover.
-Idaho took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Kyle Shempp (3) at the 17:19 mark. Unassisted.
-Loren Ulett (5) tied the game for KC, scoring unassisted at the 18:36 mark of the first period.
-Idaho outshot the Mavericks in the period, 13-8.
Second Period
-Connor Bleackley (1) gave Idaho the lead again at the 4:04 mark of the second. Assisted by Joe Basaraba and Zack Andrusiak.
-Idaho doubled their lead on a power play goal from Brett Supinski at the 11:36 mark. Marc-Olivier Roy and Norrish assisted on the goal.
-Idaho outshot the Mavericks in the period 17-10.
Third Period
-The Steelheads outshot the Mavericks in the period, 11-9.
Notes & Streaks
-CJ Eick's first period shorthanded goal was his second shorthanded goal and second consecutive game with a shorthanded goal.
-The Steelheads' goal 14 seconds into regulation was the fastest goal allowed this season by Kansas City.
-Mitch Hults's six-game point streak came to an end. He totaled 10 points on four goals and six assists.
The Mavericks and Steelheads wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night at 8:10 p.m. before traveling to Wichita on Thanksgiving weekend for two games against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.
