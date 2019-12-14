Windsor Shines in 1-0 Win over IceMen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clint Windsor made 27 saves for his first professional shutout and Johno May scored the lone goal as the Orlando Solar Bears (10-10-4-1) held off the Jacksonville Icemen (8-11-4-0) for a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Solar Bears and Icemen traded shots in the first period, with Orlando outshooting Jacksonville by a 9-8 margin, but Clint Windsor and Adam Carlson did not surrender a goal for their respective clubs.

A delay of game penalty assessed to Carlson at the end of the opening frame placed the Solar Bears on the power play in the second period, and Orlando capitalized on the man advantage as Johno May knocked in his first goal with the Solar Bears at the 1:01 mark.

Windsor turned aside all 27 shots he faced in the second and third periods to secure his third win of the season; Carlson took the loss with 26 stops on 27 shots against

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) Johno May - ORL

3) Adam Carlson - JAX

NOTABLES:

The victory, coupled with Atlanta's loss at Norfolk, moves Orlando into a tie in points with Greenville for third place in the South Division; the Swamp Rabbits own the tiebreaker, but Orlando has a chance to leapfrog Greenville with a win tomorrow at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

The Solar Bears improved to 5-0-0-0 against Jacksonville this season; Orlando is now 8-2-3-1 when allowing two or fewer goals

May now has three points (1g-2a) in two games for Orlando since his acquisition from Greenville on Friday

Windsor has won his last two straight starts and has stopped 70 of 71 shots faced (.986 save percentage) over that span; his .945 save percentage for the season ranks first among all ECHL goaltenders

Orlando went 1-for-6 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears conclude their road trip when they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

