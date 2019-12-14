Growlers Stumble in Utah
December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 3-2 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at the Maverik Center.
The Grizzlies opened the scoring ten minutes into the second period after Ty Lewis finished off a tricky three-on-one play to beat Growlers goaltender Parker Gahagen who was making his second start as a Growler.
Five minutes into the third period the Utah squad added another goal, this time from Yuri Terao. Late in the third period, Terao added an empty-net goal to give the Grizzles a 3-0 lead.
Grizzlies goalie Martin Ouellette was perfect through 56 minutes of play before Joseph Duszak blasted a point shot into the mesh to get the Growlers on the scoreboard late in the game. One minute and ten seconds later Duszak snapped another puck into the Grizzlies net to bring the Growlers within one with just two minutes left in the period. The Grizzles fought off the final Growlers push and captured the 3-2 victory.
Quick Hits
Joseph Duszak had two goals.
The three stars were 3 - Y. Terao (UTA), 2 - T. Lewis (UTA) and 1 - M. Ouellette (UTA)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers travel back to the rock to take on the Adirondack Thunder on December 17th and 18th at Mile One Centre. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2019
- Growlers Stumble in Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- Beast Lose Gritty Saturday Night Contest - Brampton Beast
- Windsor Shines in 1-0 Win over IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Slides Past Oilers, 5-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Teddies Fly as Admirals Defeat Gladiators 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Win Saturday Night Classic on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Surrender Three-Goal Lead in Overtime Defeat - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Cannot Hold off Norfolk as Ads Sink ATL 3-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Milner Gets 5th Shutout in 3-0 Defeat of Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Take Wild Tilt at Florida, Win 5-4 in OT - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fueled by Third Period Power Plays, Indy Tops Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Stymied by Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Shane Walsh Makes the Teddy's Fly in a 3-2 Win over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Explosive Third Period Leads to 5-2 Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Third Period Rally Comes up One Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled to NHL's New Jersey Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: December 14th Newfoundland at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Stage Set for Teddy Bear Toss against Mavericks - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Forward Swavely Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Gritty Is Here, Affiliation Night, Teddy Bear Toss and Mascot Mania - Reading Royals
- Controversial Second Period Dooms Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Offensive Burst Sparks 4-2 Win over Komets - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Retake Series Lead over Thunder with 6-3 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Shut out Growlers 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.