Growlers Stumble in Utah

December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers fell 3-2 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies opened the scoring ten minutes into the second period after Ty Lewis finished off a tricky three-on-one play to beat Growlers goaltender Parker Gahagen who was making his second start as a Growler.

Five minutes into the third period the Utah squad added another goal, this time from Yuri Terao. Late in the third period, Terao added an empty-net goal to give the Grizzles a 3-0 lead.

Grizzlies goalie Martin Ouellette was perfect through 56 minutes of play before Joseph Duszak blasted a point shot into the mesh to get the Growlers on the scoreboard late in the game. One minute and ten seconds later Duszak snapped another puck into the Grizzlies net to bring the Growlers within one with just two minutes left in the period. The Grizzles fought off the final Growlers push and captured the 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Joseph Duszak had two goals.

The three stars were 3 - Y. Terao (UTA), 2 - T. Lewis (UTA) and 1 - M. Ouellette (UTA)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers travel back to the rock to take on the Adirondack Thunder on December 17th and 18th at Mile One Centre. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.