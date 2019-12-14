Oilers Retake Series Lead over Thunder with 6-3 Win

Josh Wesley of the Tulsa Oilers reacts after his goal against the Wichita Thunder

TULSA, OK- The Oilers turned in a stellar performance at the BOK Center on Friday night, defeating Wichita 6-3 in the first of three games between the two teams this weekend.

Tulsa opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 11:11 mark of the first period. J.J. Piccinich tipped a blast from Josh Wesley through the legs of Mitch Gillam, giving the Oilers the lone goal of the opening frame.

Robby Jackson picked up his eighth of the season, receiving the puck from the right-wing circle via Adam Pleskach before ripping it past the blocker of Gillam 6:11 into the middle frame. Jack Kopacka picked up his second point of the night less than a minute later, sniping home a shot from the right-wing circle after Jake Clifford found him in the clear at the 7:06 mark. Jackson got his second of the period, hammering home a back-door feed from Kopacka at the 15:30 mark of the second frame. Patrick Parkkonen scored his second of the season series, and third of the season, blasting a shot from the point past Devin Williams and into the top of the cage 1:22 after Jackson's goal, bringing the game to 4-1.

Wesley wasted no time in the final frame, launching a Thunder penalty kill clearing attempt into the top of the net just 1:35 into the final frame, restoring the Oilers' four-goal lead. Ostap Safin picked up his eighth of the year, rifling a laser inside the top-right corner of the cross bar 1:03 past the halfway point of the third period. Cameron Hebig scored his fifth just 12 seconds later, stuffing home a short-side chance to make the game 5-3. Kopacka gave the Oilers some breathing space at the 17:15 mark, closing out the scoring with a low snipe he created by blocking a shot just inside his own blue line before ripping it from the top of the left-wing circle.

Tulsa plays host to the Thunder on back-to-back days, squaring off on Saturday for the Oilers' annual Teddy Bear Toss and Affiliation night before a Sunday matinee Paint The Ice matchup at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

