Thunder Slides Past Oilers, 5-2
December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Jason Salvaggio scored the go-ahead goal late in the second to help Wichita claim a 5-2 win on Saturday night over Tulsa at the BOK Center.
Ostap Safin finished with two goals and an assist while Spencer Dorowicz had three points (1g, 2a). Evan Weninger secured his 4th win of the season, stopping 41 shots.
It didn't take the Thunder long to get on the board. Dorowicz potted his 8th of the year at 15 seconds of the opening frame. He was trying to feed a pass over to Safin, but it hit the defenseman's skate and went past Devin Williams.
In the second, the two teams combined for four goals. Josh Wesley brought the teddy bears to the ice at 3:51, tipping home a pass from J.J. Piccinich. At 6:27, Safin scored on the power play for his first of the game to make it 2-1. The Oilers answered at 10:01 with a power play goal from Cam Knight. His shot was initially stopped by Weninger, but it got under his leg and just went over the line. Salvaggio re-gained the lead for the Thunder at 17:33 as he fired home a one-timer from Stefan Fournier to make it 3-2.
Brendan De Jong made it 4-2 at 12:02 of the third as his shot from the blueline got past Williams on the short side. Tulsa pulled Williams with just over two minutes, but Safin scored into an empty net and made it 5-2.
Safin has three points in back-to-back games. Dorowicz has five points in his last three games (1g, 4a). Patrik Parkkonen finished with two assists. Hebig extended his point-streak to three games (1g, 4a).
The Thunder closes their four-game road trip tomorrow afternoon at the BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers.
The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2019
- Growlers Stumble in Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- Beast Lose Gritty Saturday Night Contest - Brampton Beast
- Windsor Shines in 1-0 Win over IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Slides Past Oilers, 5-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Teddies Fly as Admirals Defeat Gladiators 3-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Win Saturday Night Classic on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Surrender Three-Goal Lead in Overtime Defeat - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Cannot Hold off Norfolk as Ads Sink ATL 3-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Milner Gets 5th Shutout in 3-0 Defeat of Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mavs Take Wild Tilt at Florida, Win 5-4 in OT - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fueled by Third Period Power Plays, Indy Tops Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Stymied by Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Shane Walsh Makes the Teddy's Fly in a 3-2 Win over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Explosive Third Period Leads to 5-2 Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Third Period Rally Comes up One Goal Short - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled to NHL's New Jersey Devils - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: December 14th Newfoundland at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Stage Set for Teddy Bear Toss against Mavericks - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Forward Swavely Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Gritty Is Here, Affiliation Night, Teddy Bear Toss and Mascot Mania - Reading Royals
- Controversial Second Period Dooms Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Offensive Burst Sparks 4-2 Win over Komets - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Retake Series Lead over Thunder with 6-3 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Shut out Growlers 4-0 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories
- Thunder Slides Past Oilers, 5-2
- Late Comeback Denied in Loss to Tulsa
- PWHPA Members of U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota
- Thunder Opens Road Trip with Loss at Allen
- Former Thunder Coach Promoted to NHL